Wonder Pets!: Save the Nursery Rhyme

The tenacious trio help the cow jump over the moon, and save the Itsy Bitsy Spider and Little Red Riding Hood in these furry--oops, fairy!--tale-themed episodes of the popular children's TV series. From the moment in each episode when the phone rings and the Wonder Pets dramatically burst into their operetta-like singing--"The phone! The phone is ringing!"--young viewers are hooked. These creative stories bring together preschoolers' favorite characters--the Wonder Pets and beloved nursery rhyme and fairy tale icons--with humor, an irreverent attitude, and empowering problem-solving skills. All of which are bound to lead to happily ever after. Two additional episodes in which the Wonder Pets save the griffin, rooster, panda, and mouse, plus a music video.