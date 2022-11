Not Available

"Save the Reindeer" will be the second full length Wonder Pets DVD! (The Wonder Pets will also be included on the August Nick Jr. Favorites 6 release.) The DVD features a double length episode where the Wonder Pets need to save one of Santa’s Reindeer. Can the Wonder Pets save the Baby Reindeer in time to save Chritmas? There will be 3 additional episodes (6 mini episodes) on the DVD for a total approximate runtime of 100 minutes