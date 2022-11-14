Wonderful Life

Not Available

Amalia grows believing that she is nothing before having these things above. She applies the same principle for Aqil, her only child. But life says another. Aqil is adjudged to have dyslexia. Amalia decides to find a cure for Aqil. Their journey confronts Amalia to many unexpected things: her own inner conflict, her trauma, as well as tests of her status as a mother. Amalia who has thought to control all things, is now realizing that he has no control over her world and Aqil. The world in the eyes of Aqil is a place rich in color and full of interesting things, where everything is possible at any time. Amalia has to give up his world of rigid black-and-white to be ransacked in the their journey. Amalia is facing the worst possibility in her life: losing Aqil.