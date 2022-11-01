Wonderful Summer

Not Available

Kitka was just a little girl when she lost her mother. Now, in her late teens, she makes her first life choices. Her grandfather, her father and even her late mother are determined to help the adolescent girl. However, suffering from the family trauma and in constant conflict with each other, they themselves seem to need help. They do not make it any easier for Kitka so the girl decides to take matters into her own hands. She embarks on a series of funny adventures, meets a number of strange characters and experiences first romantic entanglements. Eventually, everything ends wonderfully well, and the literal sense of the word wonder is not to be forgotten in this context.