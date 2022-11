Not Available

Kyeong-sook who lives a hard life working as a therapist at an adult massage parlor, is suffering from thyroid cancer at her menopausal stage. Upon learning about her daughter's marriage that she missed, Kyeong-sook goes to Taebaek, Gangwon-do to find her husband, Yoo Byeong-ho who ruined her life and her family because of gambling. Amid the rough blizzard, her husband could not be found anywhere... Suddenly, an outpour of sorrow and rage made her heart and head spin.