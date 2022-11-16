Wonders in the Suburbs

Not Available

The story revolves around Joëlle (Balibar) and Kamel Mrabti (Bédia), key members of staff for Montfermeil's new mayor, Emmanuelle Joly (Béart) - but the couple is also in the process of divorcing. The whole staff is working together on the implementation of a wacky new policy that features the creation of the Montfermeil Intensive School of Languages, where seven of the 62 languages spoken in this town on the outskirts of Paris will be taught. The policy is a great success and effectively revitalises the town, but life is no less complicated for the mayor's staff. Joëlle and Kamel are at war with each other and are each in love with mysterious blind dates. Shadowy traitors in the administration are seeking to sabotage Ms Joly's good work. Suspicions fall on Kamel.