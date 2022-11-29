Not Available

    Departing from this Madrid Centre’s rebellious past, Wonders Wander takes the wonders out of Malasaña to explore off-the-mainstream nouveau queer generation that includes refugees, migrants, functional diversity, transfeminista, transfeminism, open family, subversive motherhoods, sustainable living, and the rise of auto-defense practices for self-empowerment. Wonders Wander with its gps guided city-walks tracks sites of documented homo-trans-phobic attacks that extend to peripheral Madrid.

