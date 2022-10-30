Wondrous Myths & Legends: The Mystery of the Loch Ness Monster

Not Available

This home video release features two episodes from the Wondrous Myths and Legends series, in which schoolgirl Lisa and her brother Nick accidentally discover the Cavern of Mythos, which allows them to travel into another world where the great myths of history are fact -- and they've become active participants. In "The Mystery of the Loch Ness Monster," Lisa and Nick are transported to Scotland, where they encounter the famous Loch Ness monster and discover he's not the menace they expected. And "The Valor of St. George, the Dragonslayer" finds Nick and Lisa in medieval days, where Nick is believed to be a valiant knight and is sent out to do battle with a ill-tempered, fire-breathing dragon.