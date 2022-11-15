Wong, Bitter Gourd

Not Available

A story, between father and son, happened round dinner table in the kitchen. "Bland lunch, day after day. the father who lives in the fridge. Discontented son. Inside the kitchen. Repast. Communication. Genes. On the verge of breaking out." Father and son came into a conflict because of a decision made by the son. To indicate the relationship between them through their reaction on that circumstances. We are all have some dissatisfaction with our parent’s personality,but meanwhile,we will gradually find them in yourself when you are growing up. The trepidation and the contradictory state.