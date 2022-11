Not Available

The story of Petcharawut, the heir of Wongkamlao Family, an extremely wealthy family that runs jewelry business, who falls in love with Piramon, who is an English tutor for his own younger brother. But the love affair between the rich and the poor always comes with conditions and obstacles. Petcharawut and Piramon inevitably confront the turmoils caused by Wongkamlao's unusual family members, as well as struggle in the world of jealousy, secret, and fun of Wongkamlao.