A bittersweet coming-of-age film based on a novel dealing with forestry. Yuki Hirano wants to live an easy life, like working a part-time job after his high school graduation. But, after his high school graduation, Yuki hears from his homeroom teacher that he has been hired for a job. When Yuki gets home, his mother is packing his stuff. Yuki's mother and his homeroom teacher decided that Yuki will work as a forestry trainee after his graduation. Yuki will have to go Kamusari Village. Since then, Yuki begins to work as a forestry trainee and becomes assimilated with the beauty of nature and the warm-hearted people in the village.