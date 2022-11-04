Not Available

Woodentop became the forerunner to long-running British police television series The Bill, which went on air 14 months later and continued for 26 years. Woodentop depicts PC Jim Carver's first day at Sun Hill Police Station, where he is partnered with experienced WPC June Ackland. The day is an eventful one; the pair's first assignment together leads them to discovering a decomposing woman's body in her bath. Later whilst on patrol Jim encounters a rude youngster and influenced by comments made by older officers at the station decides to clip him round the ear. This action results in him receiving a reprimand at the station from Sergeant Wilding