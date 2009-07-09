2009

Woods of Terror is a double bill of horror containing 'Nightmare in the Woods' & 'Zombie Village'. Nightmare in the Woods tells the story of three youths who decide to go deep into the woods to get high and tell silly horror stories to scare each other, but the story of the crazed killer stalking and killing young loving couples is true, and one by one he is coming to them to cut chop and decapitate! Zombie Village tells the story of a crazy person who has to stop the living dead from devouring his precious little village, but is he worse than the zombies.