Woodsmen is the kind of classic movie that made the TitanMen name, with twelve hardy and hairy men freshly invigorated by the great outdoors. Glorious summer in California's High Sierra makes legendary star Ray Dragon lustier than ever, and he's joined by TitanMen Exclusives Patrick Knight and Ben Jakks, plus favorites Carlos Morales, Jack Ryan, Jon Galt, and six more lusty examples of classic TitanMen manhood.