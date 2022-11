Not Available

From the time he was a baby, Little Davy Crewcut learns to shoot at bears with a variety of weapons, but when he gets grown and starts taking serious potshots at Mr. Bear with a rifle, Mr. Bear gets rightfully upset at being shot at, and suggest to Davy Crewcut that he turn his shooting in the direction of a more suitable target, such as a woodpecker. The woodpecker turns out to be Woody, and Woody also objects to being shot at.