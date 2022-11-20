Woolfert: The Impossible Love Story

Not Available

The story starts approx. 2000 years after the human race has destroyed itself in a mixture of ecological disaster and war hell. Contrary to all current odds, it's the sheep who have taken over planet Earth as the dominant race (all of it grew out of the man made cloning experiments with sheep). In order not to repeat mankind's mistakes, the major virtues are now ecology and peace. Unity and uniformity is now the fundamental cornerstone of culture: If we just stick together, we can handle everything and everyone. This is where we meet our hero "Woolfert", a loser among loser wolves, simple minded and lonely, living on an old human dump. Woolfert simply wants a more simple and natural world, though he isn't quite sure what that is.