Words: An Exploration of Identity

    "Words" is an exploration of how people navigate identity in the open and evolving landscape of New York City. Using some of NYC's most fluid scenes as a backdrop, “Words” investigates the dissonance between self-constructed identity and identities that are projected onto us by society, and how they are contextualized in a range of environments, from the art world to the NYPD. Featuring exclusive interviews from a variety of artists, activists, icons, and innovators, “Words” promises to be a poignant and powerful tribute to the language we use to shape the many facets of our identities: as men, women, artists, New Yorkers, ... human.

