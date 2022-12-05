Words: An Exploration of Identity

Not Available

"Words" is an exploration of how people navigate identity in the open and evolving landscape of New York City. Using some of NYC's most fluid scenes as a backdrop, “Words” investigates the dissonance between self-constructed identity and identities that are projected onto us by society, and how they are contextualized in a range of environments, from the art world to the NYPD. Featuring exclusive interviews from a variety of artists, activists, icons, and innovators, “Words” promises to be a poignant and powerful tribute to the language we use to shape the many facets of our identities: as men, women, artists, New Yorkers, ... human.