1948

Words and Music

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 1948

Studio

Encomium to Larry Hart (1895-1943), seen through the fictive eyes of his song-writing partner, Richard Rodgers (1902-1979): from their first meeting, through lean years and their breakthrough, to their successes on Broadway, London, and Hollywood. We see the fruits of Hart and Rodgers' collaboration - elaborately staged numbers from their plays, characters' visits to night clubs, and impromptu performances at parties. We also see Larry's scattered approach to life, his failed love with Peggy McNeil, his unhappiness, and Richard's successful wooing of Dorothy Feiner.

Cast

Tom DrakeRichard Rodgers
Mickey RooneyLorenz Hart
Janet LeighDorothy Feiner Rodgers
Marshall ThompsonHerbert Fields
Betty GarrettPeggy Lorgan McNeil
Jeanette NolanMrs. Hart

