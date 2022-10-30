Not Available

Words from the City is a feature length documentary that explores contemporary Australian hip hop through intimate and candid observations of some of the nations most potent and compelling artists. Featuring the Hilltop Hoods, Koolism, MC Trey, Downsyde, TZU, Layla, Wire MC, and Maya Jupiter. Through insights into their private and public lives, Words from the City follows the daily battles that they are forced to undertake to realise their position as the vanguard of Australian hip hop.