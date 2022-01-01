Words - Live At The Edinburgh Fringe

Not Available

On 3 August 2014 Scroobius Pip released his first Live DVD Words, a 2 disc special released on his own Speech Development Records. The DVD features his spoken word show Words live at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2013. Words was first premiered at Latitude Festival to a crowd of over 4000 festival goers. Scroobius Pip then made his debut appearance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a 19-show run of Words. The show sold out every night and garnered huge critical acclaim, with The Scotsman declaring it: ‘A bewitching mixture of too-cool-for-school nonchalance and laser-like intensity.