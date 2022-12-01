Words of Wisdom / On Going

Not Available

Prior to making this animation Wube walked around the block of 165 street, visiting the surrounding stores and meeting passersby. He asked the people he met to offer him their Words of Wisdom or a small material object. Based on their words of wisdom and imagery from their business cards, he began working on a painting, photographing it's progression, which resulted in time-based painting or animation. The animation continued to develop communally throughout the exhibition period, engaging visitors who contributed to the piece by drawing, painting, collaging, and deciding on compositions or colors.