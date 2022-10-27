WordWorld: A Kooky Spooky Halloween

Not Available

In Word World, set in a lush landscape filled with funny barnyard animals, the messages are clearer: because each animal is graphically spelled out, kids can watch as the letters P-I-G form that porcine creature. Even the scenery gets in on the act- a barn, a tree, a splash in the lake. When animals take time to build a word (always a moment of great expectation and jubilation), you can actually witness the little wheels working in the viewers' heads. After just one viewing, a 4-year-old who's always struggled with her letters volunteered to spell a new word: B-O-X. Presents don't get any better than that.