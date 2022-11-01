WordWorld: Boppin' with the Bug Band

Not Available

Four episodes: Princess Sheep: Sheep gets royally carried away playing princess. It is only after she hurts Bear's feelings that Sheep learns that a true princess isn't selfish, but kind and generous instead. The Birds: Sheep does her zany best to care for an egg she finds until the baby bird is born and reunited with its mother. W Drought: ON a hot summer day, all the WATER in WordWorld starts to dry up because the letter W is missing! Sheep leads the WordFriends in the hunt to discover just who is causing the W drought. Chef Sheep: Sheep has to take over Pig's cooking show when Pig gets a pot stuck on his face. Will Sheep summon up the confidence she needs to save the day?