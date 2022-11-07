WordWorld: Dancing Dog

Not Available

Dancing Dog: KANGAROO's mail train is rushing toward a broken train track! BEAR, FROG and t heir WordFriends must rush - on a tiny tricycle - to help fix the track! Will they make it in time to save KANGAROO? Dog's Camping Adventure: BEAR wants to play cowboys with PIG, DOG and DUCK, but she's terrible with the rope tricks! With much practice, BEAR becomes a rootin'-tootin' CowBear! Playing Spies: SHEEP and BEAR get lost in the jungle - and it's almost dark! Adventure SHEEP leads the way on a hung for the letters M-A-P! The Lost Letter L: The rest of WordWorld is trying to sleep, but BEAR is keeping everyone awake with her all-night racket. Could big ol' BEAR be....afraid of the dark?