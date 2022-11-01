WordWorld: Flying Ant

Not Available

Flying Ant - How can ant be part of the Insect Air Show if he can?t fly? He?ll just have to build a word to give him the lift he needs to be the star of the show. Catch that C! - While PIG and ant are making cookies, their bag of letter C?s gets away from them, sending the WordFriends on a wild goose chase all over WordWorld to catch that C! Shuffleword - When PIG and ant get into an argument while playing Shuffleword, PIG storms off with the consonants and ant storms off with the vowels. But they soon learn that they need each other to build words?and have fun. Play Ball! - It?s ROBOT?s first time playing baseball ? and his team is up against the powerhouse Bug Team, led by All-Star ant. Can he learn the game in time to help his team win?