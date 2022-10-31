WordWorld: Get Up and Move

Not Available

Sheep's First Bike Ride: Bear and Sheep learn to build the word bike but it takes some perseverance for Sheep to learn how to ride this new WordThing! Duck at Bat: Duck loses the letter B from his baseball bat jut before the big game. He tries to build other words to hit the ball - Mat, Hat - but it's going to take a B to hit a homerun! Dog's Having a Party!: Dog and Duck want to throw a party at Dog's house. With the help of Sheep, they learn that H is the perfect party letter! They can make hotdogs, hats, horns and hula hoops. Hurray! Think in the Rink: Duck and Dog want to join Sheep and Frog in their ice skating show, but the enthusiastic duo gets carried away and breaks the ice skating rink. Will the WordFriends think up a good solution to the problem before the show begins?