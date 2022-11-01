WordWorld: Happy Birthday WordFriends!

Not Available

Dog's WordFriends are planning a surprise birthday party for him, but they don't have a cake! With a little help from Pig, Frog gathers the letters c-a-k-e... but can he get them to the party without ruining the surprise? "Pig's Present" - When Pig tries to peek at the gift his nephews are word building for his birthday, he receives an unexpected present: a lesson in patience. "Bit By Bit" - It is Monkey's birthday, and a sick Frog entrusts Duck and Bug to take his present, a banana, to Monkey's birthday party for him. When they accidentally break the banana into letters, they rely on Elephant to help rebuild it bit by bit.