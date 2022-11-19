WordWorld: Lucky Duck

Not Available

Radio Read-a-Thon: Duck asks Frog to read his favorite book on Ant s radio station but what happens when Frog's tongue gets tangled? Duck's First Sleepover Party: Duck attends his first WordFriend sleepover party and discovers a B-E-D can be just as comfy as a nest. Pig's big Moonlight Feast: When Pig is too sick to cook a special feast, Duck and Dog help out-and almost ruin the meal in the process! Through rhythm, Duck learns that a quick change of a letter can turn a fiasco into a feast. V is for Vacation: Duck goes on a wild goose chase to learn what letter he needs to take him to his winter vacation.