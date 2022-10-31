WordWorld: Pirate Sheep

Not Available

Pirate Sheep: SHEEP, DUCK, and SHARK find a message in a bottle at the beach which leads them to a special treasure! Superhero Sheep: SHEEP becomes WordWorld's first superhero, saving the day with the letter S! Mail Mix Up: DUCK offers to help KANGAROO deliver the mail to his WORDFRIENDS, and causes chaos when he accidentally delivers the wrong letters to everyone. Wee Little Whale: SHEEP rescues a tiny whale and brings her home to live in her haystack. But what happens when WHALE starts to grow?