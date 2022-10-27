WordWorld: The Train Escapade

Not Available

Product Description Welcome to WordWorld, the first preschool series where words are truly the stars of the show! Come along for an adventurous romp into a colorful, vibrant world of words with the lovable, legible WordFriends, animals whose bodies are made up of the letters that spell the word they are! The WordFriends go on comic adventures and face challenges that can only be resolved with the right word. That word is built letter by letter, sound by sound, during the funky Build a Word! song at the end of every episode. Once the word is built it morphs, or comes alive into the thing it is! Word building reinforces the pre-reading concept that letters (and their sounds) make words, and that words have real meaning...and power.