Work Hard for a Miracle

Chen Dali is a taxi driver who makes money every day to earn money. He likes to gamble and owes a debt. In a rear-end accident, because he had no money, he lent his identity card to the female anchor Xiaobai. Unexpectedly, Xiaobai was kidnapped by a crazy fan Ermao, and asked her to return all the rewards she had. At this time, Dali was eager to return to his hometown to withdraw money to repay the gambling debts he had owed. He wanted to find Xiaobai to get his ID card back, but realized that Xiaobai might be in danger. Vigorously and the security guard Jia Zhengyi, who had the police dream in mind, chose to find out the truth of his own affairs, so he embarked on the road of understanding Xiaobai, and the two found the hiding place of the kidnapper after many twists and turns, defeating the kidnapper In the end, the kidnappers were brought to justice, and Dali and Xiaobai also had a good relationship with each other in the process, opening the next fate.