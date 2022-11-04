Workers' Topical News No. 1

Not Available

"UNEMPLOYMENT DAY: MARCH 6th 1930." "Contingents of marchers arriving at Tower Hill." A long column of marchers carrying banners moves through great crowds (89); CS of a girl selling the 'Daily Worker' (99). "the Workers' International Relief food kitchen." Men and women eating sandwiches and drinking tea dispensed from the back of a lorry (190): a further shot of the assembled crowds (213). "A London docker speaks". A shot of his audience (223). "A women's contingent." A group of women hold up a banner which reads 'Thousands of children die of starvation in Britain - we demand bread (235); a speaker talks to the crowd (259). The demonstrators proceed to the Mansion House. The procession moves on (305).