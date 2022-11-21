Workin' on the Railroad

Not Available

Have you ever passed a track gang and wondered what all those machines actually do? Here's your answer and more. You'll visit a tie replacement and surfacing gang to witness the amazing parade of equipment as it progresses down the track. Closeup shots explain what each machine does. Then you'll tour a major shop to see in detail how coal hoppers are built. Next you're off to view undercutting machines cleaning ballast on BNSF. Did you ever wonder what it's like to work as a dispatcher? You'll visit a Norfolk Southern facility where the chief dispatcher explains the operation. Returning to BNSF, you'll see one of the most awesome pieces of railroad equipment: the P-811 concrete tie layer.