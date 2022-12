Not Available

See zebra-striped switch engines and GP9s. Warbonnet and blue & yellow F-units, GP9s, U-Boats, GP35s, SD45s, and F45s in this fantastic collection of Santa Fe training and promotional films from the 1950s and 1970s! You ll also see a welded rail train, a track geometry car, repair shows, icing docks, and much, much more. Each of the six films included in this program is a vintage gem!