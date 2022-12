Not Available

The madness of football in the European Championship, intoxicated experts in the provincial stadium, behind the scenes of the National Team, joyful fans on the streets of Paris and Lisbon. Football is a sport and entertainment, but perhaps the game hides more. In "Workers' Ballet", philosophers, linguists, a neuropsychologist and a football coach look at the similarities between football and the drama of life, creating an unusual story about what football is or could be.