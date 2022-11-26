Working Process

Not Available

The main idea of this video essay is to reinterpret the process of working with found film footage and the interpretative possibilities. The footage originates from former socialist Czechoslovakia and the artist here attempts to depict, by revealing the creative process, how this epoch may be read. Non-traditional instruments are used here, such as, for instance, randomness. Its impact on the form of the subsequent description of socialism highlights the thought processes and their certain salience as a template.