Not Available

World 1-1 is an independent documentary on the early history of video games. The personalities of the pioneers, the creations of the engineers, and the challenges, technology and business deals. See the games and hear the stories from the creators themselves. This is the story of how Atari helped create the games industry years before it should have happened. World 1-1 follows the lucky deals and unfortunate mistakes that almost destroyed the entire industry just as quickly as it was born. Our film captures this history through our cast: Nolan Bushnell, Al Alcorn, Dona Bailey, Warren Robinett, David Crane, Howard Scott Warshaw, Owen Rubin, Joe Decuir, Franz Lanzinger, Steve Mayer and others.