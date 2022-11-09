World Champion

Not Available

The protagonist of this documentary is Jerzy Górski, a triathlete with a history whose motto is “I have always wanted to be the best, no matter what I do”. His story, which was already the subject of the feature film by Łukasz Palkowski „The Fastest”, acquires the virtue of a personal testimony of a sportsman and former drug addict. In Górski’s turbulent life, combating addiction and the ambition of achieving increasingly better sports results are two sides of the same coin – the ability to overcome your body barriers in order to get to the top.