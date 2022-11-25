World Cup 82

Not Available

The 1982 football world championship or the 1982 FIFA World Cup (also known as Spain '82) was the twelfth edition of the football world championship for major men's national teams organized by FIFA every four years. It took place in Spain from 13 June to 11 July 1982. It was the first world championship in which the participating teams were brought from 16 to 24. Furthermore, it is still the world championship hosted by a single nation that has seen the greatest number of stadiums used. : seventeen. The winning team was Italy, who defeated West Germany 3-1 in the final.