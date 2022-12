Not Available

After pulling off a $4,000,000 heist in New York, the team get some information from Noah in Copenhagen. That leads them to pull off one more final heist in London. Rick and Damien lead the plans being the masterminds behind the plot. Can they pull off this multi million pound gem heist? And what is Rick's motive? what is he not telling the rest of the heist team? And why does Paul have a very keen interest in The World Cup?