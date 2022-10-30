World Express - Mistery of the Maya

Not Available

David and Philip are distinctive in the work's couriers World Express. Every day, roam the world completing tasks assigned to them by the mysterious head of Anson. Do not give up any adversity and provide dangerous consignment on time. Their current mission is to deliver to Mexico a ransom for the kidnapped girl. In the meantime, it appears that the girl's mother, Corrina, was once associated with David. Just before the start of the task Philip is murdered, and the ransom stolen. To save the girl, David needs to work with Corrina. It begins a dangerous journey through the dense jungle to the mysterious Mayan city.