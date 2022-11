Not Available

The rubber meets the road when these risk-taking speedsters push endurance to the limit in the World Extreme Games BMX street finals. This thrill-packed collection also features motocross legends such as "Mad" Mike Jones and Luke Urek in action, as well as coverage of mountain boarding, the dual luge finals, sky surfing, wakeboarding and in-line skating with gold medalist Sven Beokhorst. Finally, get a glimpse of the next iteration of BMX design.