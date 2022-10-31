World Grand Prix: Opening Round

Not Available

Strikeforce held its first World Grand Prix tournament to determine the world’s strongest fighter in the Heavyweight Division. Involving 8 of some of the world’s best competitors, this film dictates 3 days of events that led up to the first half of the 1st Round of the tournament in the East Coast. The tournament consists of eight elite fighters within the Heavyweight Division. It’s a single elimination tournament. Where the winner moves up the bracket until eventually only two are left to determine the tournament champion.