World Lethwei Championship 9

    WLC9: King of Nine Limbs returned to Mandalay, Myanmar for Myanmar lethwei champion Dave Leduc's debut for the promotion, and his opponent was former UFC competitor Seth Baczynski. The bout was for the inaugural Cruiserweight World Lethwei Championship. The event also featured a second World Championship bout between incumbent Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion Artur Saladiak and Ukrainian challenger Sasha Moisa. In the main event, Dave Leduc knocked out Seth Baczynski to win the Cruiserweight World Championship.

