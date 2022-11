Not Available

WLC7: Mighty Warriors marked the promotion's first event in Myanmar's 2nd largest city, Mandalay. It was held in Mandalar Thiri Indoor Stadium. It was the first event to be broadcast internationally on UFC Fight Pass. The main event crowned the first Light Welterweight World Lethwei Champion in a battle between Saw Htoo Aung and Antonio Faria, which Antonio Faria won by 2nd-round knockout.