World Natural Heritage Ogasawara - Sea of Bonin

The image is a scenery unique to Ogasawara, such as an overwhelming scale natural landscape unique to World Natural Heritage, a delicate endemic species called a glass ecosystem, a starry sky that fills the sky, a semi-fossil of the South Island where landing is severely restricted Approaching. Looking further into the Bonin Blue Sea, you will find beautiful fish dancing in the water, where coral reefs, sunken boats, and migrating dolphins get a lot of looks. The highlight is the power of humpback whale parents and children appearing for raising children in winter. The nature of Ogasawara Chichijima and its surroundings was captured dynamically from the sky, land and sea.