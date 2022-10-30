World Natural Heritage Panama: La Amistad National Park

Not Available

Legends abound of diminutive forest-dwellers and dragons. It must be witchcraft, when entire expeditions fail to return. Evil awaits us in the rainforest, where wild animals and poisonous snakes lurk. Rising wafts of fog appear as if emanations from hell. But, do they really exist – the evil spirits of the rainforest? Is the fog in the high cloud forests really the breath of the underworld? On our expedition we encounter the animals of the cloud forest and the mountain rainforests. We witness the birth of peccaries and listen in on the early morning concert of howler monkeys, in their impressive habitat beneath the canopy of the rainforest. We also discover how the ecosystem rainforest actually works on our journey and learn why cyanbacteria are so good for our global climate. We also visit a mushroom farm of a very special kind. Come along with us on our journey through the World Natural Heritage site of La Amistad in Panama – all filmed in fantastic 3D!