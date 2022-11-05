World’s Greatest F1 Cars

Not Available

Alfa Romeo, Benetton, Brabham, BRM, Cooper, Ferrari, Lancia, Lotus, Maserati, Matra, McLaren, Mercedes Benz, Tyrrell, Vanwall and Williams. These are the constructors whose cars have either taken a driver to a world title or won a manufacturers championship during the first fifty years of Formula One. It is these marques which we pay tribute to in this unique overview of the evolution of the Grand Prix car. Looking at the legends of yesteryear with the aid of digital technology of today, we take a trip along the F1 timeline with the cars that made the champions. Exciting action and technical close-ups from modern events are blended with historical archive material to give you a better than ever before look at the great cars of Grand Prix racing. From Formula One’s ancestors in the 1930s, right up to the technological marvels of today, the cars are the stars of the show!