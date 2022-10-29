World Series of Fighting 11: Gaethje vs. Newell

Not Available

World Series of Fighting 11 is headlined by a lightweight championship bout with the exciting Justin Gaethje (11-0) putting his belt on the line against the extremely tough and talented Notorious Nick Newell (11-0). Also on the card, a highly anticipated welterweight rubber match takes place as we see Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Jon Fitch (25-6-1, 1 NC) take on Josh The People's Warrior Burkman (27-10). Both Fitch and Burkman boast a win over each other, so this bout is for bragging rights.