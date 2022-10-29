World Series of Fighting 14: Ford vs. Shields

Not Available

World Series of Fighting's return to Canadian soil just became more of a must-see event as the organization is excited to announce the entire fight card for the live NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) televised event at the EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Saturday, Oct. 11, including the inaugural World Series of Fighting heavyweight championship bout and co-main event between fast-rising stars Smealinho "The Prince" Rama (8-1) of Calgary, Alberta Canada and Derrick "Caveman" Mehmen (18-5) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In the highly-anticipated main event, superstars Jake Shields (29-7-1) of San Francisco, Calif. and Ryan "The Real Deal" Ford (22-4) of Edmonton will square off in a welterweight (170 pounds) matchup.